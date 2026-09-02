Lexington man charged in connection with 2025 shooting that left victim critically injured

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX News) — A Lexington man has been charged more than a year after a shooting near Lansdowne Drive and Reynolds Road left one person seriously injured, according to Lexington Police.

Police said detectives recently received ballistic test results connected to evidence recovered during the investigation into the July 10, 2025 shooting. Based on those findings and other evidence, detectives obtained charges against Da'Mond Smith.

Smith is charged with:



First-degree assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

According to police, Smith was served with the arrest warrant at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

The charges stem from a shooting reported around 12:30 a.m. on July 10, 2025. Officers were dispatched to the area of Lansdowne Drive and Reynolds Road for reports of shots fired.

Related: 1 injured in overnight shooting near East Reynolds Road, Lansdowne Drive

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Investigators also reported that a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or through the organization's website.

All charges are allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

