Lexington man reflects on 1996 Olympic torch run ahead of the 2024 Games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a room full of pictures and mementos from many awards and accomplishments, one of these honors burns brighter than the rest. Every four years, Ralph Coldiron reflects on a 6.2-mile jog through northern Kentucky on June 6, 1996.

“Having been selected as a torch bearer was one of the greatest honors of my life,” Coldiron said. He was one of 3,000 Americans who participated in the Olympic torch relay leading up to the 1996 summer Olympics in Atlanta.

In fact, three people from Lexington helped carry the torch through the Kentucky leg of the journey.

“We thought that was really a big honor that we had three people from the same hometown running the torch through Kentucky.”

Coldiron represented Lexington and Kentucky on an international stage.

Spotlight Series Equine industry thriving in Bourbon County Drew Amman

“The experience was humbling,” Coldiron said. “Thinking that you’re one of 3,000 torch runners, you’re in your home state of Kentucky, representing the Commonwealth.”

This Olympic interest has always been in Coldiron since he was a kid.

“We only had one TV station, and that was NBC,” said Coldiron. “So college football, Notre Dame football, and the Olympics were top of the list when we watched tv every night.”

Coldiron already had a love for running and felt prepared for the physical aspect of the task. He was nominated by the Kentucky Children’s Hospital to carry the torch, but he still had to go through a review and an interview. When he learned of his selection, Coldiron felt that was a victory of its own.

“It’s kind of a surreal experience to try so hard and work so hard, and then you think you’ve won a gold medal by being picked.”

Sure, the selection felt like winning a gold medal. However, the physical task provided its own unique challenges.

Covering Kentucky Cody Dorman remembered at Cody's Wish retirement ceremony Caleb Barnes

“This is a gas cannister right here,” Coldiron shared, pointing to the bottom of the torch. “That gas cannister, you had to prime it and get the flame to light. So it wasn’t an easy job to do, but it was fun.”

Every four years, Coldiron is reminded of the role he had promoting an event he cares so much about. After carrying the torch, Coldiron received an Olympic flag, and the torch hangs on a plaque on his wall, along with map of the run route and a photo of Coldiron in the middle of his jog.

Along with these gifts, Coldiron also had the opportunity to attend the 1996 games in Atlanta, another experience he’ll never forget.

“You’re caught up in this experience with thousands of people around you who have the same goals, and that is to support the Olympics and support the athletes,” Coldiron shared.

Over the next two weeks, Coldiron plans on watching as many events as he can.

“We’ll follow and try to look for Kentuckians and really follow their sports and see how well they do,” Coldiron added.

