Lexington mayor names Lisa Higgins-Hord a 6th district councilmember

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton appointed Lisa Higgins-Hord the new councilmember for the sixth district. The action marks the second time that Mayor Gorton has named the University of Kentucky administrator to the council, according to city officials.

“Lisa is a proven leader. She did a great job as a councilmember in 2020, a very trying time for the community because of the pandemic,” Gorton said. “I am confident, with her strengths and background, she will once again do an excellent job for the District, and for the entire community.”

Following the announcement, officials reported that Higgins-Hord was sworn into office and took the oath by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Pamela Goodwine.

“During my time on council, I will be committed to working alongside my fellow councilmembers, at-large councilmembers, the Vice Mayor, the Mayor’s administration, and city staff to lead with integrity and foster consensus around issues of critical importance to our constituents,” Higgins-Hord said. “I am firmly rooted in providing the necessary assistance to the 6th District, keeping safety at the forefront, and being thoughtful in my decision-making, while ensuring citizens are updated on matters within the district.”

A release read that Higgins-Hord currently serves as the assistant vice president of community health at the University of Kentucky. She works with UK Healthcare "to identify opportunities for collaboration to address health disparities, and create a healthier Kentucky," the release detailed.

In addition, Higgins Hord is a member of Gatton Park on the Town Branch Committee and the Lexington Children's Museum, among other community organizations.

With the appointment, Higgins-Hord replaces Denise Gray, who reportedly stepped down from her seat on Aug. 1. LEX 18 previously reported that the mayor asked all residents of the sixth district to send a resume and cover letter if interested in serving in the seat.

“I received many good applications. Lisa stood out because of the of the depth of her experience, and her involvement in the community,” Gorton said.

