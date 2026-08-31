Lexington nonprofit offers free 8-week workshop to help young adults cope with trauma and reduce gun violence

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX News) — A Lexington nonprofit is taking a new approach to reducing gun violence in the city by offering a free workshop focused on conflict de-escalation and emotional regulation for young adults.

Peacefully Whole Recovery will launch its Peace in Practice Cohort on Thursday, Oct. 1. The 8-week program is geared toward young adults ages 18 to 29 and will be held at the Lexington Salt Cave, and it is free of charge.

April Edwards, founder and CEO of Peacefully Whole Recovery, said the cohort is designed to give participants practical tools for managing stress and navigating difficult situations.

"This is a cohort that really emphasizes conflict de-escalation, other ways to deal with stress, other ways to deal with difficult situations, emotional regulation," Edwards said.

Edwards said the program is open to anyone who has experienced trauma or gun violence, or who simply wants to develop healthier ways of handling conflict.

PEACEFULLY WHOLE RECOVERY

"This is really for anybody that's experienced trauma, that's experienced gun violence, that might just want more tools to deal with their emotions, learn how to deal with conflict in a more productive way. So if you're unsure, maybe just try it. It might be something new and you might really like it," Edwards said.

For Edwards, addressing trauma is personal. She said her own experiences shaped the foundation of the program.

"I'm a person in recovery from trauma and PTSD and I've dealt with a lot of dysregulation and emotional turmoil over my life and a lot of the things that helped me cope with that and cope with trauma was breath work, meditation, yoga," Edwards said.

She said it is important for young people to learn skills to manage stress and to recognize and avoid potential conflicts before they escalate.

To remove barriers to participation, the cohort is completely free and transportation assistance is available.

"The cohort is going to be held at the Lexington Salt Cave, and if you're not sure about it, if you have questions, feel free to reach out to us. We also have transportation assistance available, so bus passes will be provided for people that don't have a vehicle, might struggle to get there," Edwards said.

The workshops come as Lexington has experienced a violent August, including a deadly mass shooting that claimed the life of a teenager.

The Lexington Salt Cave is located on 309 N Ashland Ave in Lexington.

For more information on Peacefully Whole Recovery, click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv