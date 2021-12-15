Lexington opens donation center to help western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is opening a donation center at Consolidated Baptist Church for anyone who wants to donate to western Kentucky communities impacted by the recent tornadoes.
The center will be open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Because storage facilities are extremely limited in the tornado-ravaged communities, items to be donated are limited to:
- Large plastic storage containers with lids
- Large trash bags
- Flashlights with new batteries
- LED Lanterns
- Gasoline cans (new, empty cans only)
- Pull-ups for toddlers
- Horse feed
- New space heaters
- New Kerosene heaters
In addition, new unwrapped toys will also be accepted as part of First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive:
- Toys
- Books
- Electronics
- $25 VISA or Mastercard Gift Cards
Visit Lexington's western Kentucky tornado relief webpage for more information on how to help and stay up-to-date on future needs.
