Lexington opens donation center to help western Kentucky

Alexandra Koehn/WTVF
Damage to a home in Bremen, Kentucky on December 13, 2021.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Dec 15, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is opening a donation center at Consolidated Baptist Church for anyone who wants to donate to western Kentucky communities impacted by the recent tornadoes.

The center will be open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Because storage facilities are extremely limited in the tornado-ravaged communities, items to be donated are limited to:

  • Large plastic storage containers with lids
  • Large trash bags
  • Flashlights with new batteries
  • LED Lanterns
  • Gasoline cans (new, empty cans only)
  • Pull-ups for toddlers
  • Horse feed
  • New space heaters
  • New Kerosene heaters

In addition, new unwrapped toys will also be accepted as part of First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive:

  • Toys
  • Books
  • Electronics
  • $25 VISA or Mastercard Gift Cards

Visit Lexington's western Kentucky tornado relief webpage for more information on how to help and stay up-to-date on future needs.

WAYS TO DONATE: For a full list of ways to donate/help click here.

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser

United Way of Kentucky

Kentucky United Tornado Disaster Relief Telethon

Salvation ArmyGlobal Giving: Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

Convoy of HopeUK College of Medicine's Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Kentucky Baptist Disaster ReliefIslamic Relief USA

Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief

Other Fundraisers Verified by GoFundMe

