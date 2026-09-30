Lexington Philharmonic and Lexington Philharmonic Players Association reach new 3-year agreement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Philharmonic announced a new three-year collective bargaining agreement Wednesday morning with the Lexington Philharmonic Players Association, the American Federation of Musicians, Local 554-635. It was unanimously ratified on Monday, September 14, for the term 2026–2029.

"The three-year agreement reached by the Lexington Philharmonic Players Association and the Lexington Philharmonic is a major victory for the players and represents a serious commitment on the part of both parties to the orchestra's future in our community," said Orchestra Committee Chair and Principal Cello Benjamin Karp.

According to the Lexington Philharmonic, key provisions of the new agreement include:

Musicians' annual wage to increase incrementally over the three-year term with an 8% increase the first year, 3% in the second, and 4% in the third.



Guaranteed services increase from 28 to 30 per person, the Tenure-Track Period is revised to a 12-month period beginning with the musician's first Service, and the grievance filing deadline is expanded.



Overnight reimbursement for traveling musicians increases by 28.5% in addition to incremental increases in mileage pay.



Revisions to audition and artistic processes, added protections for outdoor concerts including updated temperature limits, and other administrative and housekeeping changes.

"Productive negotiations have resulted in many gains for the musicians of the Lexington Philharmonic," said Brett Evans, President-Secretary of the Lexington Musicians' Association AFM Local 554-635.

"The financial health of the Lexington Philharmonic and the well-being of our musicians are both essential to the organization's future," said Carol McLeod, LexPhil Board President. "This agreement reflects a shared commitment to artistic excellence, financial sustainability, and a strong working relationship between our musicians and management, ensuring that LexPhil can continue bringing exceptional performances and meaningful programs to our community. I'm grateful for the thoughtful work and cooperation on both sides that made this agreement possible."