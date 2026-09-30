Lexington police search for suspect after Southside stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington police are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing that left one person injured on the city's southside late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Armstrong Mill and Tates Creek at around 10:00 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

According to police, the victim was injured during an assault inside a vehicle. The Lexington Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Police have not released a physical description of the attacker. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lexington police.

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