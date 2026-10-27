Lexington police share trick-or-treat hours and which homes to avoid on Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With Halloween approaching, Lexington police are reminding families to prioritize safety as children prepare to trick-or-treat Saturday night.

Pedestrian safety is a top concern, with more children expected to be out in neighborhoods, according to police.

Officers encourage parents to talk with their children about using crosswalks, avoiding running between parked cars and staying alert around traffic.

Drivers are also urged to slow down, remain vigilant and watch for children. Flashlights and reflective clothing can help trick-or-treaters stay visible to motorists.

Police also recommend that children who trick-or-treat without a parent or guardian go in groups rather than alone.

“I recommend that they go in groups,” said Sgt. Bige Towery, a Lexington police public information officer. “They don't need to be out by themselves.”

Towery said parents should use their judgment when deciding whether their children are ready to trick-or-treat without adult supervision, but children should still have a group to accompany them.

Towery also encouraged trick-or-treaters to be considerate of residents and respect their wishes when visiting homes.

“I think being considerate is very, very important as well,” Towery said. “Only go to houses where their front porch light is on, and it's obvious that they are being involved in the trick-or-treat process, and not be knocking on doors where the lights are off and so forth.”

Trick-or-treating hours are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Police advise families to have an adult inspect candy before children eat it.

For adults celebrating Halloween, police stress the importance of planning a safe ride home if drinking.

Lexington police said additional officers will be on patrol Halloween night.

Officials encourage families and drivers to stay alert, plan ahead and never drive impaired.

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