Trooper Hayden Phillips' death felt across Kentucky's first responder community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — During both the good times and the tough times, emergency responders say they look out for one another.

"It's one big family, whether you work together or not," said Christopher Hall, chief of the Owingsville Fire Department and a police officer in Paris.

After the shooting that killed Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips, many first responders across the commonwealth say the loss hit close to home.

"Yesterday it hit hard. It was a ripple effect," said Trevor Warner, a dispatcher and firefighter.

Hall said tragedies like this force those in public safety to think about the risks they face every day on the job.

"What if that were to happen here? What if that were to happen where I work?" Hall said. "Is there anything we can do to improve the situation, to increase the chances of everybody going home?"

Warner said losing someone in the line of duty can take a toll, even on those who never knew the person personally.

"At the end of the day we tend to bottle it up," Warner said.

Both Hall and Warner said it's important for first responders to check in on one another and seek help when it is needed.

They said the impact of a line-of-duty death does not end where it happens. Instead, it spreads across the commonwealth to others who understand the risks that come with serving their communities.

The death of Trooper Phillips has prompted conversations among first responders about mental health, support systems and the challenges that come with working in public safety. While many may never have met him, Hall and Warner said the loss is still deeply felt because of the close connections shared throughout the first responder community.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv