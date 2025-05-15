Watch Now
Lexington police searching for 2 ‘missing endangered teens’ believed to be in imminent danger

Lexington Police Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are searching for two “missing endangered teens” who police believe are in imminent danger.

The teens were last seen getting into the back seat of a white 2020 Acura ILX, which police reported on Wednesday was a “vehicle of interest” in connection with a shots-fired call that occurred on Sunday in the 3300 block of Spangler Drive at around 5:50 p.m.

The two teens have been identified as 15-year-old Aoun Ismail Basboos and 16-year-old Ali Haider Naqvi.

Basboos is reported to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and has a scar on his right arm.

Naqvi is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

The Acura was last seen on Hume Bedford Road in Bourbon County at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

