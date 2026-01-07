Lexington police solve 27-year-old homicide linked to Austin's 'Yogurt Shop Murders'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have solved a 27-year-old homicide case, identifying the killer of Linda Marie Rutledge through advanced DNA and ballistic evidence that connected her 1998 murder to the infamous "Yogurt Shop Murders" in Austin, Texas.

Personal Crimes Detectives officially closed the November 1998 homicide of Rutledge, bringing justice to the 43-year-old woman and her family after nearly three decades of investigation, a release from the department read.

Officials detailed that on November 7, 1998, at around 7:40 a.m., the Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Nixon Hearing Aid Center in the 100 block of Malibu Drive. When crews arrived, they observed heavy smoke coming from the business and made entry. The fire was extinguished quickly, and Rutledge was found dead in the back hallway.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office determined Rutledge's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Over the past 27 years, detectives and investigators continued working on the case, reviewing notes, reentering evidence, following up on leads and tips, and researching how new technologies could help further the investigation.

Lexington police reported that the breakthrough came in July 2025 when detectives were contacted by the Austin Police Department after they received a match from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network regarding a .380 shell casing recovered from the Nixon Hearing Aid Center. The shell casing matched one located in Austin in December 1991 after the "Yogurt Shop Murders," police confirmed.

Crime Woman’s death remains unsolved 27 years after her body was found in fire Annie Brown

The Kentucky State Police Forensics Lab examined the .380 spent shell casings from Austin and Lexington, and preliminary comparisons revealed the spent shell casings came from the same firearm, police noted.

In addition to the ballistic evidence, DNA evidence from both cases also matched. In September 2025, a sexual assault kit from Rutledge was sent to DNA Labs International for testing and matched the profile from Austin.

The suspect was identified as Robert Eugene Brashers. Brashers has been dead since January 1999, police reported. "If he were alive today, he would be arrested and charged with Rutledge's murder," the department's release read.

The Lexington Police Department thanked multiple agencies for their assistance, including the Austin Police Department, the Texas Office of Attorney General, the City of Austin Forensic Science Department, the Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory, DNA Labs International, the ATF, the FBI, and Lexington Fire Department.

The department also thanked its detectives, Forensic Services Unit, and investigators who remained dedicated and continued working on the case over the last 27 years.

"But most importantly, the Lexington Police Department wants to honor Linda. Her life was cut short at just 43 years old, and her family has had to live with the pain of losing her and not knowing who took her life. While her case may be solved, it does not bring Linda back, but we hope that by knowing who killed her, her loved ones can begin to heal," the department stated.

The department has spoken with Rutledge's family, and they have asked that the media and public respect their privacy during this time.

