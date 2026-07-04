Lexington residents celebrate America's 250th anniversary at parade despite ongoing heatwave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Thousands of local residents gathered in downtown Lexington on Main Street to celebrate America's 250th birthday with the annual Fourth of July Parade.

The parade, held at noon on Saturday from Midland Avenue to North Mill Street, featured dozens of floats, vehicles, or participants walking. The parade even included crews with LEX News.

The parade was just one of many events a part of Lexington's Fourth of July celebrations. Earlier on Saturday, downtown Lexington also hosted the 50th annual Bluegrass 10,000. Saturday's festivities will wrap up at 10 a.m. on Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way with the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Covering Kentucky Bluegrass 10,000 celebrates 50th anniversary with races in downtown Lexington Web Staff

To learn more details about traffic alerts and road closures happening in Lexington on Saturday, visit this link: Lexington Police issues traffic alert for road closures ahead of Fourth of July events