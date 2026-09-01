Literary community remembers famed Kentucky author Wendell Berry

Kentuckians are remembering Wendell Berry, the celebrated author, poet, and environmental activist from the Commonwealth.

Monday, his family announced he died at 92 years old.

In his lifetime, Berry published more than 40 books and made a lasting impact on countless Kentucky writers.

"Wendell was just a great down-to-earth kind of guy," said Tom Eblen, the coordinator of the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame at the Carnegie Center for Literacy. "I mean, he was a farmer, but he was just such a brilliant literary figure."

That literary talent landed Berry on the wall of the center in 2015, when he became the first living inductee into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.

Eblen told LEX News he got to know Berry when he interviewed him at his home in 2011.

"Really at the heart of his literature was this feel for Kentucky, small town Kentucky, and those kind of values that really are emblematic of Kentucky people," Eblen said.

Born in Henry County in 1934, Berry was Kentucky's most prolific and famous modern writer, known for essay collections like "The Unsettling of America." He was also recognized for his poetry and environmental activism.

"Some people know his novels, and for me, some of the pieces that have spoken to me the most were his poems," said Jennifer Mattox, the executive director of the Carnegie Center. "'The Peace of Wild Things' is my favorite poem by him."

Eblen said Berry's environmental advocacy continued well into his later years.

"I think in many ways he was kind of the conscience of Kentucky in terms of our environmental issues," Eblen said. "He came out, even in old age. He was an activist against mountaintop removal, strip mining. Even camped out in the office of our current governor's father when he was governor."

Berry taught creative writing at the University of Kentucky from 1964 to 1977, though Eblen said Berry preferred life on his farm at Lane's Landing.

"I think Lexington was kind of the biggest city he ever wanted to be in, but he was really happiest on his farm," Eblen said.

Eblen said Berry will be remembered not just for his talent, but for his kindess and warmth toward other Kentucky writers.

"He was a very generous friend, a generous mentor," Eblen said.

Evelyn Schultz is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Evelyn at evelyn.schultz@wlex.tv

