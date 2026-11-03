LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Kentucky midterm election updates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky voters will elect leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, mayor of Lexington and mayor of Louisville, a statewide ballot measure, state Senate and state House.

Polls close at 6 p.m. local time.

Click here to see updated election results once the polls close.

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In Fayette County, 8 a.m.

Election monitors from the US Department of Justice are at polls in Fayette County on Tuesday, a first for the city of Lexington. Their presence at the polls comes as concerns about federal agents at voting locations across the country. Secretary of State Michael Adams emphasized last week that the DOJ election monitors coming to Fayette County are not armed law enforcement officers.

“These are dweebs in plain clothes, with pads and pencils,” Adams said. “They’re not ICE officers. They’re not anyone who is going to threaten anybody.”

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