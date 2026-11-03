Extensive search continues for missing 6-year-old Louisa boy

LOUISA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The search continued Monday for 6-year-old Roman Heilman, a Lawrence County boy who Kentucky State Police say was last seen at his home on Tadpole Road around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hundreds of people have joined law enforcement in searching the wooded area and river banks around Louisa.

“We’re still very hopeful that he is alive right about now,” KSP Trooper Jerry Sparks said. “We’re going to continue that search under that assumption.”

KSP says Roman is described as follows:



Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Weight: Approximately 60 pounds

Jacket: Green plaid

Pants: Red and white monster pants

Shoes: Crocs

An IAN Alert was issued for Roman Sunday. The alert is used for missing children with autism or other cognitive disabilities who are believed to be in imminent danger. Roman has autism and is nonverbal.

Sparks said authorities are using a variety of resources in the search.

“So we’ve utilized multiple things. KSP has utilized their aircraft branch,” Sparks said. “Multiple agencies have provided drones. They’ve got their own personal aircraft also. K9 units have been brought in, and then we have several specialized units from out of state and across the state.”

Erin Evans, a volunteer and retired teacher, said the response has extended beyond those physically taking part in the search, with community members dropping off supplies for search crews.

“Some people have driven by and just dropped off food, water, flashlights, ponchos,” Evans said. “So I’m just so proud of our community for coming out. That’s what we do in Lawrence County, and this whole area.”

Evans said she joined the effort because, as a grandparent, she knows she would want the same support if one of her grandchildren went missing.

“It doesn’t matter who it is. Everybody is going to come out and do something,” Evans said. “We’re all gonna do this no matter who it is and what the situation is.”

Sparks said searchers have found some of Roman’s belongings during the search. He said authorities are urgently pursuing every available lead.

“Anytime a juvenile goes missing, or anyone is missing for that matter, but especially a juvenile, obviously they don’t have the ability to take care of themselves as much as an adult would,” Sparks said. “So we’re very urgent. We’re exhausting all of our avenues and clues we can find.”

At the moment, the search is at a volunteer capacity. However, if you'd like to help, you can donate items to Richardson Missionary Baptist Church. You can also check the Lawrence County KY Emergency Management Facebook page for more information.

Evans says the most helpful thing anyone can do is have faith.

“The biggest thing our answer has been is to pray,” she said.

The search for Roman remains ongoing, and additional updates are expected from Kentucky State Police as new information becomes available.

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