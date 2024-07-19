Local analyst reacts to Beshear reportedly being on short-list for Vice President

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As pressure mounts for President Joe Biden to leave the race for the white house, several names keep popping up as potential VP candidates - including the horse capital's own, Governor Andy Beshear.

But some political analysts say, "Hold your horses!" Bob Babbage is one local expert watching closely and not putting the cart before the horse just yet.

"We have no idea what may be happening in the next 24 to 36 to 48 hours for any of these personalities," Babbage said from his Lexington office Friday.

On the reported shortlist with Beshear also are Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and North Carolina's Roy Cooper. Though Kentucky is not a swing state like Pennsylvania, Babbage believes Beshear is still a strong contender because of his success at building Kentucky's economy.

"The visuals are very strong for him. He has been in South Korea with major corporate leaders who have major investments in Kentucky with the possibility of more," Babbage said.

Babbage mentioned the fact that Beshear already stands out on a national level. "He's the most popular democratic governor in America and the fourth most popular overall," said Babbage. As of Friday, President Biden is still in the race, so stay tuned. Babbage reminds people this is uncharted territory.

"We're making assumptions about the whole thing, we really don't know how it would work because we haven't done anything like it," Babbage said.

