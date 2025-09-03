Local animal rescue says more animal shelter reform is needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local animal rescue organization is pushing for stronger animal shelter laws and increased funding in Kentucky following several complaints and investigations into area shelters.

The call for reform comes just one week after Kentucky State Police announced an investigation into Rockcastle Animal Shelter's policy procedures, medical training history and treatment of animals. The investigation was launched following complaints about shelter conditions from animal welfare activists.

"It's upsetting. You know, as a rescue person. It's heartbreaking," said Anita Spreitzer, vice president and general manager of Paws 4 The Cause. "We're supposed to be an agricultural state. We have a love for horses, and a love for animals, why can't we turn around and do better for them?"

Spreitzer says better statewide standards for animal shelters are desperately needed, including improved requirements for spaying and neutering animals to prevent shelter overpopulation. She describes overcrowded conditions where "four to five young dogs living in one kennel for two dogs" and animals "living in a shelter for six months to a year."

The overpopulation crisis has been worsened by economic pressures on pet owners. Spreitzer reports seeing "a tripled increase in people giving up their pets right now" due to affordability issues, particularly for areas with limited access to low-cost veterinary care.

Beyond overcrowding, Spreitzer emphasizes the need for better cleaning protocols to prevent disease outbreaks. She notes that parvo cases are "at an all time high" because many shelters "don't clean well enough because they don't know." She says proper cleaning procedures need to be taught as standard practice.

While acknowledging that many shelters are doing their best despite facing overcrowding issues since the pandemic, Spreitzer says it's difficult to keep up with demand.

"It's heartbreaking. We're trying to do our best with balancing it all out," she said.

