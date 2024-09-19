Local foundation to honor fallen deputy's with charity 5K event

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Georgetown is gearing up for its first Memorial 5K run/walk event, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 in honor of Caleb Conley. Conley was a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office when he was shot and killed in May of 2022 while making a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

“It kind of hit close to home being in Lexington, and happening in Scott county, so I took it as an opportunity to see what i could do,” Andrew Doyle said, before heading back to his office to begin the workday on Thursday.

Doyle is the Director of the Caleb Conley Foundation. It’s a role he assumed almost immediately after learning of Conley’s death.

“One day I texted Caleb’s wife and I asked, 'Hey is it something you'd like to do, start a foundation?' She said, 'Sure, I like the idea of helping other people,’” he explained of their initial conversation.

Andrew said the foundation has, so far, helped family members of 12 first responders who’ve lost their lives on the job. And they will add another this Sunday in the wake of the death of Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy, Josh Phipps on Monday.

“I was on the phone with Caleb’s wife when we found out that happened in Russell County, so I called our laser engraver, who does our bracelets, and said, ‘we need bracelets,’ Doyle said.

The bracelets are made and engraved for victims’ family members in order to remember the loved one they lost in the line of duty.

It’s only been 17 months since Deputy Conley’s life was taken, and Sunday’s event will be the first large-scale event of this kind that Doyle, and the foundation have staged.

“I personally am nervous. I know it won't go perfectly, but I hope everybody has a good time,” he said.

“Right now, I’ve got 182 people signed up and I’m extremely grateful to everyone who’s coming out,” Doyle added.

If you’d like to participate in the Deputy Conley Memorial 5k, or any of the activities at the venue, click here for more information and a registration link - 2024 Caleb Conley Memorial Run (5k) (runsignup.com).