Local Lexington distillery avoids tariff impacts, explores new overseas distribution opportunities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While large-scale distilleries continue to deal with the issues of doing business within the framework of retaliatory tariffs, a local distiller is experiencing a more positive impact.

Jeff Wiseman at Barrel House Distilling Company has not had to raise his prices.

"We're made here and sold in Kentucky, so it hasn't been a terrible effect for us," Wiseman said.

Wiseman said his team is currently in discussions with several countries about distributing their product overseas. Because big-name makers have had to raise prices, it may have opened the door to others.

"Maybe they're looking for something different. If they're used to paying X amount for X brand and they bring in a new brand, I don't know. It's been interesting," Wiseman said.

Wiseman noted there are obvious concerns about overall bourbon sales, as many studies have shown people have been cutting back on their alcohol consumption.

"It’s a concern long range. People in their twenties have kind of taken hold of that," Wiseman said.

For now, Barrel House Distilling Company caters to a different crowd, and tariffs are not one of the issues the business is forced to address.

"Right now, we're in short supply, so we're building inventory. But for the industry overall it's been rough for the other distilleries, the larger ones, I would assume," Wiseman said.

Wiseman is also excited about the new $1 LexRide bus service that will take people from downtown Lexington to his location in the Distillery District and back. He said it will make downtown visitors more inclined to visit the district's businesses while improving parking.

The service begins this weekend and will be free of charge for the first three nights.