London councilmember, his ex-girlfriend enter not guilty pleas in assault case

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London City Councilmember, Justin Young, and his ex-girlfriend Crystal Hoskins were back in Laurel County Court where they both entered not guilty pleas to the charges each is facing after they both made accusations against one another.

Young faces fourth-degree assault involving dating violence and second-degree criminal mischief charges in alleged incidents with Hoskins dating back to May and July of this year. Meanwhile, Hoskins has been charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree domestic assault from an alleged incident with Young earlier this month.

On Monday, Young was granted a protective order against Hoskins that is scheduled to last for a period of 36 months. During Monday’s hearing, a profanity laced video was played in court. The video, Young’s attorney said, demonstrates his client’s innocence.

“I think once the video, once people see the video that was played a different story will be told. He was the victim in this crime,” Chase McWhorter said, after Wednesday morning’s arraignment hearing.

During Monday’s hearing, testimony revealed that Young used a racial slur directed at Hoskins while they were arguing over Young’s claim that Hoskins was being unfaithful to him as the two had a relationship.

“My client acknowledges the slur and will make a public statement on that, but I want that to be a separate issue from the criminal case at hand,” McWhorter explained.

Young declined the the chance to make a statement to LEX 18about the racial slur following Wednesday’s hearing. Both he and Hoskins are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 14 for, what McWhorter said, will be pre-trial matters.

McWhorter thinks the video could lead to a dismissal of the charges but said he’s prepared for trial should it get that far.