London toddler Nora Trejo reunites with the air and ground crews who helped save her life

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A month after a near-drowning left her on life support, 15-month-old Nora Trejo reunited Thursday with the responders who helped save her life, running across an airfield to greet the crew that airlifted her to care.

A bath time accident sent Nora to the ICU, where she spent three days on life support. Doctors were uncertain she would survive. On Thursday, she was back to being a happy toddler.

"Getting to see a little girl toddle across our airfield and run to our helicopter after a month and we helped her get better like it's worth it," Alex Collins of Air Evac Lifeteam 179 said.

"It's not very often that we get to see the work that we did and follow up with the families," Kayla Duncan of Air Evac Lifeteam 179 said.

The ground crew says pediatric calls are among the hardest first responders face, and a case this serious can be a once-in-a-career call. Crews often never learn what happens after a patient leaves their care, but this time, they got to see Nora thriving.

"We carry a lot in this business, like across the board, and it's a really good reminder that our training, our teamwork, all pulling together is, is just a very small piece of a really big puzzle," EMS responder Chris Vandy said.

For Nora's mother, Faith Trejo, the reunion was a chance to thank the people who helped save her daughter's life.

"I feel relieved that we've got to do this today because I felt like I've not got to give the love and appreciation that I wanted to, to, to these people," Faith Trejo said.

Faith Trejo said Nora was visibly comfortable with the crew, playing and smiling with the people who helped save her life.

"Well, I'm still crying, so," Collins said.