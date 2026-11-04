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Longtime Rep. Andy Barr wins race for US Senate seat

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Jeff Dean/AP Photo/Jeff Dean
Senate candidate Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., speaks at a campaign rally at Truist Arena, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Highland Heights, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — U.S. Representative Andy Barr has now won the election for U.S. Senate and will take the seat long served by Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Barr faced Democrat Charles Booker, who served the 43rd District in the Kentucky House from 2019 to 2021.

Rep. Andy Barr speaks after US Senate win

Prior to election day, Barr received endorsements from President Donald Trump and Nate Morris, who previously dropped out of the Senate race.

Rep. Andy Barr and President Donald Trump

Covering Kentucky

With a Trump endorsement, Andy Barr wins Kentucky Republican Senate primary

WLEX Web Staff

In a post to TruthSocial in May, Trump wrote, "I know Andy well, and he is always a Vote we can count on because he knows what it takes to GET THINGS DONE and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Barr was first elected to serve Kentucky's 6th Congressional District in 2013.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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