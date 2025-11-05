Louisville mother and daughter witness fiery plane crash, describe 'gigantic fireball'

(LEX 18) — A Louisville mother and daughter say they're still shaken after witnessing a deadly plane crash Tuesday night that left them dangerously close to the scene of impact.

Debbie Graham and her daughter, both teachers, were driving home from work on Crittenden Drive when they suddenly found themselves at the crash site of a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F UPS plane at Muhammad Ali International Airport.

"Just suddenly in front of us was a gigantic fireball. Followed almost immediately by another fireball. We pulled over immediately and called 911," Graham said.

The experience remains difficult for Graham to discuss.

"While we were at the site, there was a secondary, smaller explosion which shot more debris into the air and we ended up having to run from that," Graham said.

Video captured by Graham shows the massive smoke cloud just moments after the plane's fiery crash on the airport runway.

"You could see where buildings had been hit, trees had been hit, and where it had made the initial impact. Everything was on fire and black smoke was just rolling out of everything," Graham said.

The mother and daughter were trapped near the scene for about 10 minutes before officers escorted them to a safer distance.

"Within five minutes of us being there the emergency services just came in what seemed like hundreds," Graham said.

While both women are shaken by the experience, they say they're thankful to be alive and grateful for the first responders who arrived on scene. Their thoughts remain with the families of the victims.

"Just thinking that...that people lost their lives in that. It's overwhelming," Graham said.