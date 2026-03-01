Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
23  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Louisville police remember 'Great Flood of 1997' in honor of Severe Weather Awareness Week

Great Flood of 1997, Louisville KY
U.S. National Weather Service, posted by the Louisville Metro Police Department via Facebook
Great Flood of 1997, Louisville KY
Great Flood of 1997, Louisville KY
Posted
and last updated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear proclaimed the first week of March as Kentucky Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to spread weather safety tips and practice emergency drills, as tornadoes and floods often sweep the Commonwealth during the springtime.

On Sunday, in honor of Kentucky Severe Weather Awareness Week, the Louisville Metro Police Department remembered the "Great Flood of 1997" over a Facebook post. Some Louisville residents ever referred to the historic flooding as a "100-year-flood," according to police.

"[The flood] reshaped our landscape and tested our community’s strength. What we remember most is how Louisville came together. Neighbors helping neighbors. First responders working around the clock. A city united in the face of rising water," the Facebook post states.

See the full Facebook post below:

In late February, LEX 18 spoke with Jackson's National Weather Service regarding reminders for Kentucky Flood Safety Week.

Visit the link below for critical information during eastern Kentucky's peak flood season:

Screenshot 2026-02-25 180847.png

Covering Kentucky

National Weather Service shares reminders for Kentucky Flood Safety Week

Caleb Barnes

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18