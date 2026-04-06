Madison County officials describe details of Christopher Morphis' arrest

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After days of searching, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department captured Christopher Morphis Friday afternoon near a restaurant just off of I-75 in Berea. The sheriff’s department says Morphis is the suspect in a shooting and assault that occurred on March 27.

The sheriff’s department has been responding to tips of Morphis sightings throughout the week. A Ring doorbell camera captured the 38-year-old over the weekend, and deputies were tipped off about a gas station visit in Richmond on Wednesday.

On Friday around 11 a.m., officers in Berea were alerted to a sighting at a restaurant.

“A bystander said that he was approached by who he thought was Christopher Morphis in reference to giving him a ride for $200 out of the city,” said Berea Police Department Officer Austin Scholes.

When the attempt at buying a ride proved unsuccessful, Scholes says witnesses told them that Morphis went across the street, past the Dollar General, and to the tree line where he took cover in a drain that goes underneath the road. He hid in a drain culvert.

“We set up a perimeter with the Madison County Sheriff's Office,” Scholes said.

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“At that point we just had boots on the ground and uniforms in the wood line and in the creek line until we identified where he was,” said Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Jennifer Kermeen.

Kermeen first spotted Morphis as he stuck his head out of one of the culverts in the area. She then headed to her cruiser to get her K-9 dog Spike.

“I came down that pathway and I began giving my challenges that were required to give, ‘Madison County Sheriff's Office canine unit, show yourself or you will get dog bit,’” Kermeen explained. “So three times. First one, as I'm still going down the embankment. Second challenge, Spike clears the first culvert, clears the second one, clears the third one, no suspect.”

Morphis exited the fourth culvert as Kermeen gave her final warning. Morphis was unarmed when deputies arrested him, after which he was transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Kermeen never had to let Spike off of the leash, and believes the K-9 challenge led to a peaceful surrender.

“We've got exceptional dogs and we've got exceptional handlers, and having that tool at our disposal and on our belt is something that you can't put money on," she said. "There's a huge psychological factor.”

Kermeen is thankful for the assistance from other law enforcement agencies around the county as well, and she especially proud of Spike.

“It has been a team effort,” Kermeen said. “I'm thankful for the outcome today and that the community can enjoy the, the Easter weekend.”

Morphis was charged with attempted murder, assault, terroristic threatening, strangulation, among other charges.