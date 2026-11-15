Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating series of vehicle break-ins

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins reported early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the break-ins happened between 4 and 5 a.m. on Branch Road and Pageant Drive.

Deputies say several items were stolen from vehicles during the break-ins.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information about the incidents or who recognizes the person pictured in images released by investigators to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

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