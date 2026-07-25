Magoffin County Sheriff's Office's Nitra the K9 receives protective vest donation

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Another four-legged member of the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office, Nitra, has received new life-saving equipment thanks to a sponsorship through a national nonprofit organization.

In early July, LEX News reported that another Magoffin County Sheriff's Office K9, Mayday, had received a donated bullet and stab protected vest from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit founded in 2009 that aims to provide protective equipment to law enforcement dogs.

Now, the department has received an additional donated vest, according to a press release, sponsored by an individual from Florida, in honor of Roam the K9, a retired Colorado Springs police dog.

According to the press release, the nonprofit organization has provided over 6,600 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9 million.

Nitra was able to receive its protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s' sponsorship program, which is open to dogs over 20 months old who are actively employed and certified with law enforcement (or related) agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible for the program.

According to the sheriff's office, each vest has a value of $1,800. However, a single donation to the nonprofit of $1,050 sponsors the cost of one vest. Each protective vest weighs four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

To learn more about the nonprofit or to sponsor a vest, visit this link.

See LEX News' previous coverage on the program below.