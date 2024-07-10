Watch Now
Man arrested after shooting, killing dog while reportedly drunk in Boyle Co.

Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 10, 2024

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested after the Boyle County Sheriff's Office reported that he shot and killed a Beagle dog when he was reportedly drunk on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Needmore Road on a missing Beagle dog complaint. Deputies then found "numerous shell casings" near the backyard and the area of a kennel, along with blood on the outside of the doghouse and porch of the home. However, the dog was not located in the area.

Upon an investigation, deputies found that Kenneth Wingard had been staying at the home. When deputies found Wingard, he reportedly stated to police that he "shot the dog while being very intoxicated." After allegedly shooting the dog, at least four times, he hid it in the floorboard of his truck and left the area, deputies reported.

The dog's body was then returned to its owner while Wingard was charged with the following:

  • First Degree Wanton Endangerment
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Torture of Dog/Cat with Serious Physical Injury or Death
