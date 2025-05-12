Man charged with animal torture, cat recovering following traumatic attack

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two broken legs and a long road to recovery isn’t even the worst of it for a cat caught in a traumatic attack.

Over the weekend, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Zachary Rollins on animal torture charges.

According to the arrest citation, Rollin’s girlfriend told authorities that Rollins was drunk and bit her cat’s ear off.

The cat is now in the care of the Sheabel Veterinary Hospital as she undergoes several operations.

“She came in and her ears, the tips of them, had been bitten off and there were lots of bite marks around them, which was really weird. She has two broken legs and she was pregnant,” said medical director, Dr. Michelle Jude.

Sheabel Veterinary Hospital often takes in animals rescued by Hope for All Pets, Inc. (HAPI), based out of Pulaski County. This case, however, is particularly troubling.

Pointing to x-rays, Dr. Jude explained that the cat’s front legs were broken, and she suspects the injuries are due to the cat being thrown. Jude had just put a splint on one leg, and tomorrow, the other leg will need a pin inserted.

“She’s just one of the sweetest cats in the world, and it's unfortunate that somebody mistreated her,” said Jude.

The veterinarian told LEX 18 that she plans to watch the case against Rollins play out. With the 2024 passage of Ethan’s Law, Rollins faces felony charges.

As for the cat, affectionately named “Bunny” for her now unique ears, she’ll be returned to HAPI once she's in better health.

You can donate to Bunny’s recovery by contacting Sheabel Veterinary Hospital directly and making a payment through HAPI’s account.