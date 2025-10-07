Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in 6-year-old's death sparks calls for legal reform

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly a decade after 6-year-old Logan Tipton's death, his family is fighting for justice and legal reform following the recent release of Ronald Exantus from jail.

Police say Exantus killed Logan in 2015, but a jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity. Exantus was only found guilty of assaulting other family members and served less than 10 years in prison.

"It's crazy, it's brought back a lot of emotions that I thought were gone, a lot of hurt, anguish," Logan's father, Dean, said.

The family's grief has been renewed since learning of Exantus's release last week. The Tiptons believe Exantus being on the streets is not only unjust but dangerous. So they have been advocating for change.

"Insane or not, you have to be accountable for what you do," Logan's father said.

The family reports receiving hundreds of supportive messages from the community. Logan's father believes their advocacy efforts are finally reaching the right people.

"When we tried this before, the right people didn't hear us. I think now the right people are hearing us from our state reps to the White House," he said.

The case has gained national attention. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media over the weekend that the White House is looking into the situation.

"I was like, finally, somebody higher up is taking a look at this, and we're finally heard," said Koral, Logan's mother.

In Kentucky, State Representative Jason Nemes is pushing for new legislation named after Logan.

"We are gonna look at making a change in law to say that if you've been convicted of a violent crime, but the jury says that you were insane at the time you committed the crime…we are gonna put you in a maximum security mental health institution," Nemes said.

Nemes said Logan's Law will hopefully give victims and their families additional security when convicts are released and "hopefully ensure this doesn't happen again."

The proposed change is something Logan's family has been fighting for since Exantus was incarcerated in 2018.

"For so long it was my family was being pushed under the rug," Koral said.

Logan's father hopes their son's legacy will prevent other families from experiencing similar heartache.

"Logan maybe his death will save some other family the heartache that we've went through. Logan's law is just that will put him here forever. When I'm dead and gone, Logan's law will still be here. Logan will still be living through his sacrifice," Dean said..

