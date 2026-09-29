Mercer County fiscal court rejects data center zoning ordinance after months of community pushback

MERCER COUNT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Mercer County fiscal court voted down a proposed ordinance Monday night that would have allowed data centers to operate in the county, following months of debate and opposition from residents and historic Shaker Village.

Hundreds of people reacted to the vote, with some residents saying the rejected ordinance left too many questions unanswered.

"We're not just talking about a building, we're talking about construction, we're talking about infrastructure. We're talking about being good neighbors in the industry," Chris Walker, a lifelong Mercer County resident, said.

Even with a one-year moratorium in place, developer Panattoni continues to pursue a 950-acre data center that many residents oppose. One of the primary concerns is the potential impact on Shaker Village, a National Historic Landmark that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Mercer County each year.

"If the ordinance would have passed tonight, it would have opened up the doors for a data center to be developed within 2,000 feet of the border of Shaker Village and 1 mile from the historic center of the village," Billy Rankin, president and CEO of Shaker Village, said.

Rankin said the county needs to study its land, natural resources and tourism before deciding where data centers could go.

"As long as planning comes before zoning, what we saw with the ordinance that was on the table tonight was zoning before planning," Rankin said.

The rejected ordinance will not go back to the planning and zoning commission. Residents say they are relieved by the vote but expect the issue to continue.

"We're definitely a target, so I think we have to be prepared for a longer fight," Zoe Strecker of We Are Mercer County said.

Carlee Hogsten is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Carlee at carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.