Pickup truck towing horse trailer bursts into flames at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A pickup truck towing a horse trailer was destroyed in a fire reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Ball Creek Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters said they found the truck fully engulfed in flames at the entrance of Mine Made Adventure Park. Crews reported the truck and trailer were also blocking both sides of the road.

Ball Creek Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly and personnel helped the family recover their belongings from the truck bed. They said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson used a backhoe to clear debris from the road.

No injuries to people or horses were reported.