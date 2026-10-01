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Pickup truck towing horse trailer bursts into flames at Mine Made Adventure Park

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 1, 2026
Pickup truck fire at Mine Made Adventure Park
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KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A pickup truck towing a horse trailer was destroyed in a fire reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Ball Creek Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters said they found the truck fully engulfed in flames at the entrance of Mine Made Adventure Park. Crews reported the truck and trailer were also blocking both sides of the road.

Pickup truck fire at Mine Made Adventure Park

Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly and personnel helped the family recover their belongings from the truck bed. They said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson used a backhoe to clear debris from the road.

No injuries to people or horses were reported.

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