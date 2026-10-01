Fall forest fire hazard season starts in Kentucky

(LEX NEWS) — Thursday, October 1, marks the start of Kentucky's Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season.

Kentucky's Division of Forestry enforces Fire Hazard Seasons twice a year. Every year, the fall season starts on October 1 and ends on December 15. The Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season runs February 15 through April 30.

The Division of Forestry helps fight wildland fires across the Commonwealth. They say during each hazard season, it is illegal to start fires within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the department says much of the danger in the fall comes from leaves shed from trees and drying out. This turns them into quick ignition points that can spread quickly.

The Division of Forestry asks you to report any suspected arson activity to Kentucky State Police or your local law enforcement.

You can learn more about Kentucky's Wildland Fire Management on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website.