More than 300,000 deceased voters removed from Kentucky rolls since 2020

FRANKFORT, KY (LEX News) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says more than 300,000 deceased voters have been removed from the state's voter registration rolls since he took office in 2020.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, a total of 318,918 deceased voters have been removed from Kentucky voter rolls since January 2020. Overall, 753,181 voter registrations deemed ineligible have been removed during that time.

"We've vigorously purged voters who have moved away, passed away, or been put away," Adams said in a news release. "Kentucky is a national success story for clean elections."

The office reported that 3,664 voters were removed in August alone. Those removals included 3,233 deceased voters, 258 people who moved out of state, 74 duplicate registrations, 65 individuals adjudged mentally incompetent, 18 voters who voluntarily deregistered, nine identified as non-citizens, and seven people convicted of felonies.

Despite the removals, Kentucky's voter registration numbers continued to grow. The state added 8,266 new registered voters in August, resulting in a net increase of 4,602 voters.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, Democrats make up 41% of Kentucky's registered voters, with 1,371,014 registrations. Republicans account for 48% of registered voters, with 1,624,505 registrations. Another 386,382 voters are registered under other political affiliations, most of them independents.

The voter registration statistics were released Friday by the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office.