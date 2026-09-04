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Morehead State University closing early on Friday due to heat

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AP
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MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Morehead State University's main campus is closing early on Friday due to heat, according to an alert from the college.

The university said the noon closure is "due to the prolonged heat this week," which comes amid a Heat Advisory.

The Heat Advisory continues for the entire region through 8 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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