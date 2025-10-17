Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motion filed to reduce bond of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer's stepfather, Joshua Gross

Gross is charged with complicity to murder in connection to Spicer's death
Kentucky River Regional Jail
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motion has been filed in Breathitt County to reduce the bond of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer's stepfather, Joshua Gross.

Gross is facing multiple charges, including complicity to murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection Spicer's death.

News

Couple charged in Breathitt County child's death enter not guilty pleas

Web Staff

According to court documents, Gross's bond is currently set at $1 million cash, an "amount that he could never hope to post."

His attorney argues that, because of his strong connections to the Breathitt County community and this being his first felony charge, his bond should be lowered. A judge will hear the motion on October 24.

Spicer was reported missing by his mother, Felicia, on August 5. His body was discovered a week later buried underground in a plastic tote. Felicia Gross admitted to authorities that she had provided Spicer with sleeping medication and believed he died from a "medical emergency."

Felicia Gross has been indicted on murder, as well as falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Both entered not guilty pleas on September 5, and are set to appear in court on November 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

