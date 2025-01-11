Multiple crashes, snow-covered roads in several south-central KY counties

(LEX 18) — The snowfall means slick conditions, and that's what the LEX 18 team experienced most of Friday afternoon and evening.

Snow plows were seen in Boyle County as heavy snow came down for several hours. The roads quickly became snow-covered and hazardous.

In Jessamine County, a crash on south Nicholasville Road shut down all lanes in both directions for an hour Friday night. Police say three cars were involved, and weather was a factor.

Nicholasville police say they were working several crashes concurrently around 7 p.m., urging people not to go out as conditions worsened.

In Laurel County, many people were seen last-minute shopping for supplies early Friday afternoon. Later in the evening Friday, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported"extremely slick and hazardous" roads in their county.

"I was actually surprised there's as many people out as there is," said one woman who spoke to LEX 18.

If you do go out, police say not to drive fast. They say you can be cited for speeding in poor conditions. Police also say to avoid passing.