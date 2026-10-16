Mustard Seed Hill decking the halls, ready for thousands of holiday visitors

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Halloween may still be weeks away, but one small Kentucky town is already turning on the Christmas charm.

Decking the halls doesn't have to wait until December at Mustard Seed Hill in Millersburg.

"When they see it they're like, oh, this is a Hallmark movie, this is like Disney for Christmas," said Mustard Seed Hill president Victoria Benson.

Every year, the Bourbon County event venue transforms into a winter wonderland, complete with one million lights across the property.

The attention to detail continues inside, as decorator Jonathan Furnish hangs each wreath and ornament.

"Hundreds probably just in this house," Furnish said. "Probably over 500 at least."

Benson witnesses the home's transformation each holiday season; she's also had a front-row seat to Millersburg's comeback.

"Our big goal being in Millersburg in general is to act as an economic engine as we help revitalize the town through Community Ventures, our parent company," she said.

A fire in June 2022 damaged and destroyed several historical buildings downtown, including businesses, apartments and the local post office. But new ventures in Millersburg now outshine that dark moment.

Mustard Seed Hill not only brings in tourists to celebrate Christmas, they also want to attract more corporate groups for private events.

"We're bringing over 80,000 people to Millersburg every year, which is great for a town of 700," Benson said.

As it begins to look a lot like Christmas inside the Allen House, Benson hopes this charming small town becomes a destination, no matter the season.

"People are watching and are listening," she said. "People have come and done case studies here to see how can they recreate this."

All of this year's festivities officially begin Black Friday. General admission tickets are $18.50, and kids under 7 are $1.