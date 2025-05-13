New commissioner of health appointed in Lexington-Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dr. Crystal Miller will now serve as Lexington-Fayette County's Commissioner of Health, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced Monday evening.

According to a release, Miller previously served as director of the WEDCO District Health Department for nearly two decades prior to her hiring. Milller has a bachelor's degree in elementary education, a master's in public health, and a doctor of public health, all received from the University of Kentucky.

"Dr. Miller is a strong advocate for public health and has served in various capacities at the local, state and national level," the release said.

Prior to WEDCO, Miller worked at the UK College of Public health for more than seven years, LFCHD said.

"I look foward to locking arms with the team at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and continuing the strong public health work that is already being done," Miller said.

In her statement, Miller went on to say that, as a native of Lexington, the opportunity to serve her hometown is an exciting one.

Miller will replace Dr. Steve Davis, who has served as interim since October 2024.

