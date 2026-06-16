New FCPS acting superintendent vows to earn trust, focus on students amid budget woes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky's second largest school district has a new leader just one month after cutting 120 positions amid a multi-million dollar budget crisis.

Last week, the Fayette County School Board voted to appoint Dr. Bill Bradford as acting superintendent, placing Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins on paid administrative leave.

Covering Kentucky A timeline of Superintendent Demetrus Liggins' time at Fayette County Schools Megan Mannering

The board's decision came after it called a meeting to review what members considered a resignation notice, one that Liggins later claimed was misinterpreted. The legal issues surrounding Liggins' employment continue.

Just days into his new role, Bradford is laying down the groundwork and sharing what he would like to accomplish. He's starting with earning the community's trust.

"Trust needs to be earned, and I'll do everything I can to earn that trust," Bradford said.

He believes his experience in education has prepared him to lead the district through this moment, and described what stability looks like right now.

"One of the priorities for me is to make sure that there is stability in leadership across the organization, not just as the acting superintendent over the team of leaders at the district level, but also promoting consistency of our board leadership team as well," Bradford said.

Bradford said transparency with families and staff is also a priority.

"We have a responsibility to provide ongoing education, meaning providing information to families, our staff, our teachers, at the degree and at the level at which they need to understand where we are, where we're going, and how we're getting there," Bradford said.

Bradford said he understands the most pressing issues facing the district and is ready to address them.

"I'm very familiar and prepared to step into them now and provide essential leadership to carry forward our vision, which is to apply those corrections, become fiscally healthy, and have a solid plan in moving forward," Bradford said.

On the financial side, Bradford said he has been spending time with the interim chief financial officer and is focused on getting up to speed on the district's budget.

"Become as fluent in budget management and of our current budget standings, as is the CFO," he said.

Bradford is also urging the community to shift its focus away from the controversy surrounding district leadership and back to what is happening inside schools.

"I would urge our community to consider is what is actually happening in our classrooms and in our schools, what do our students have access to, and what are our teachers and leaders doing?," he said. "It's not about a superintendent contract, it is not about a short term loan, it is not about a board meeting. It's about what is truly in place to provide a world class education to our students."

Bradford said the role of acting superintendent is not something he accepted simply to add to his resume. He said if the role of superintendent became available in the future, he would evaluate the opportunity. For Bradford, the motivation runs deeper than professional ambition.

"I care very deeply that we are providing an exceptional educational experience for all students because I have my own family in the district. I have my friends children in the district. I have my former students' children in the district. I probably care 3 times greater now than I ever did before because of that degree of responsibility," Bradford said.

Bradford is expected to appear at the district's next media briefing Tuesday alongside others from the district. The briefing will take place at the Board of Education building on 450 Park Place.

