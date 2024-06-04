New report shows Kentucky is the 7th most food-insecure state in the U.S.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The latest Feeding America study paints a shocking picture of food insecurity in Kentucky.

Ten of the nation’s 25 most food-insecure counties are located in central and eastern Kentucky. The new numbers represent a 20% increase from last year’s data.

A longtime supporter of people facing hunger, God’s Pantry Food Bank has seen the increase up close. The food bank serves 50 counties in the area of increased need.

“The cost of hauling things, fuel and all that stuff caused our costs to go up,so it's hard on everyone, especially the average working man and woman,” said Robert Burge, a patron of God’s Pantry.

Burge met with LEX 18 at the Northside Library God’s Pantry location to share his story – one that’s had its fair share of trials and tribulations.

“To be honest, I treated myself pretty horribly and I thought a little differently than I do today, but people didn't treat me too kindly either,” said Burge. “I wasn't a very productive or desirable part of our society at that time, I was hooked on drugs and I was living a pretty rough life, and it was hard.”

In his darkest hour, food wasn’t the priority, nor was it guaranteed, but as he found a new direction and sought help from the community, God’s Pantry offered groceries, stability, and compassion.

“These people helped me to at least keep food in my belly and stay alive until I found the path I needed to get on, and I'm very, very thankful for that.”

Burge highlighted the no-judgment environment at God’s Pantry, an embrace that helped him get back on track.

“They are some of the most loving, caring, selfless people I've ever met. They treated me with respect, as a human being, which I think that’s important for all of us to learn to do with each other, no judgment, just a smile.”

That judgment-free support is more important than ever as Kentucky’s food insecurity soars.

According to the USDA, food insecurity is considered a lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

Currently, nearly 265,000 people in central and eastern Kentucky are experiencing hunger, and one in four children are not being nourished. According to the latest Feeding America map, Kentucky is the 7th most food insecure state in the U.S.

Someone might become food insecure due to unemployment, poverty, or a sudden drop in income.

That being said, Burge hopes people know there’s nothing to be ashamed of if they find themselves in need.

“Please don’t be ashamed, come on down and let these people cheer you up and get some good food in your belly and get through this week or whatever day you need to get through,” said Burge. “Things are gonna get better.”