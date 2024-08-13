Newest Lexington firefighter and U.S. citizen living the dream

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Living proof of the American dream now has a home inside Lexington Firehouse #7. Nihad Smlatic recently completed his probationary period, but that’s not the only thing he’s accomplished of late.

“I can’t believe it’s finally here, I’m a U.S. citizen,” he said from the station house on a Tuesday morning between alarms.

The 25-year-old came to America, with his family, from Bosnia and Herzegovina 9 years ago.

“I was confused, trying to learn the way of the United States. Basically had to start from scratch,” he said of his first few months and years in America as a teenager.

The family settled in central Kentucky, and he immediately went to work, eventually earning his high school equivalency diploma.

“I was working random jobs; restaurants, warehouses,” he said of his initial job opportunities. “A gentleman at a warehouse came to me and said, ‘you should be a firefighter,’ so here I am,” he recalled.

Smlatic had to learn the language, though you’d never know there was a time he couldn’t speak English by listening to him now. He also decided to go through the process of becoming a U.S citizen rather than renewing his Green Card. He was sworn in two weeks ago after passing the test.

As was the case when he first got to America as a 15-year-old, Nihad said he was “like a fish out of water,” when it came to his start as a firefighter. Support from his new brothers and sisters along the way is what got him through.

“I didn’t know these people but they were very welcoming and they helped me as much as they can,” he said, before noting that many of them were present for his swearing in ceremony.

“Great feeling to have all of this support,” he said.

Nihad didn’t want to get too deep into politics, but he’s hopeful that America’s immigration system, and the current issues associated with such, are handled in a way that’ll allow people to benefit from the process as he did.

“I came to the states as an immigrant and wanted to build my life, not live in fear,” he said. “I wish other people have that chance I do; to come here and work, and I think most (try to) do that,” he stated.

