Lee Kiefer welcomed home at the Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A school-record 24 University of Kentucky student-athletes, alumni and coaches represented nine countries across six sports in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Eleven of those athletes brought home 13 medals, nine gold. Lexington native Lee Kiefer brought home two gold medals from the games this year and is now a 3x Olympic gold medalist.

She was greeted by friends, family and plenty of fans at the Blue Grass Airport Monday night upon returning from Paris.

LEE KIEFER has touched down in Lexington!!! What a special moment for her coming off the plane at the airport. Now a 3x gold medalist and why not a few more from her fans. 🥹💙 #TeamUSA #fencing #Paris2024Olympics @LEX18News @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/HGnNT5p7CR — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) August 12, 2024

"I was a little surprised because it's a fencing practice time right now and our coach is a stickler, but sounds like practice was moved up and everyone got to come greet me at the airport, and it was really special," Lee said.

"From early on our coach said, 'She's the greatest.' Every coach tells the parents 'she's the greatest,' and were like yeah yeah sure. As each point in the journey becomes more and more clear of how special she is at this," Lee's parents, Steve and Teresa said.

Kiefer graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and completed two and a half years of medical school at the University of Kentucky before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

