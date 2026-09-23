Nicholas County man sentenced in 2023 DUI crash that killed 2

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX News) — A Nicholas County man convicted of murder and other charges in connection with a deadly 2023 drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial Circuit, Cheyeene Clifford was sentenced Monday after a Nicholas County jury found him guilty in August of two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree assault, tampering with a witness, DUI, reckless driving and several additional traffic-related offenses. The jury recommended a 25-year prison sentence, and Nicholas Circuit Judge William J. Verax IV followed that recommendation.

Watch: Man charged after deadly crash arraigned, victim's family speaks

Man charged after deadly crash arraigned

Prosecutors said Clifford will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years of his sentence because he is classified as a violent offender.

The convictions stem from a June 2023 crash on Myers Road in Nicholas County. Investigators said Clifford was driving a pickup truck when it left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned down an embankment.

The crash killed 17-year-old Nathaniel Clay Welch and 20-year-old Gage Gaunce. Two other passengers, identified in the prosecution's release as Emily Earlywine and Dylan Saucedo, suffered serious injuries.

News Family, friends remember teen killed in Nicholas County crash Rachel Richardson

Court records and investigators previously alleged Clifford was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said evidence presented at trial showed his blood-alcohol concentration exceeded Kentucky's legal limit.