Nicholas County residents denied assistance from FEMA, Gov. set to appeal the denial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During Tuesdays Team Kentucky briefing Governor Andy Beshear announced that Nicholas County residents were denied individual assistance.

"Today we let those in Nicholas County know that FEMA has denied the request for individual assistance for those harmed by the flooding," said Beshear. "We are appealing that denial right now."

On August 19, Beshear requested funding to help with temporary housing, home repairs, and replacing personal property and vehicles.

The appeal must be submitted within 30 days of the Sept. 5 denial letter.

“We know those impacted are disappointed to receive this news from FEMA, but we are continuing to work with local leaders to determine any additional damages and will make sure those are included in a second review for individual assistance,” said Beshear. “We are working as quickly as possible, and I plan to file the appeal to FEMA this week.”

The county is still trying to recover from the once-in-a-generation flooding that occurred from July 29-30.

The estimated damage to roads, bridges, buildings, and equipment, along with the cost of debris removal, totals more than $3.8 million.

"We believe that the reasons that it was denied is that this disaster was more localized than just about anyone we've ever seen. Not just to a small town, but almost to a small part of a small town."