Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Officer-involved shooting inside Baptist Health Hardin Hospital under investigation

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.52.09 AM.png
Storyblocks/jakerbreaker
File - Police lights shine at night
Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.52.09 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18). — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Hardin County after an Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) officer discharged a firearm inside of a local hospital, Kentucky State Police reports.

EPD officers responded to the Baptist Health Hardin Hospital on Saturday morning around 5:15 a.m. following multiple reports that an individual had fired a gun within the hospital. When they arrived, they encountered the man, who was armed.

An EPD officer fired a shot at the individual, striking him. The man, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to a Louisville hospital where he is being treated.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18