Officer-involved shooting inside Baptist Health Hardin Hospital under investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18). — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Hardin County after an Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) officer discharged a firearm inside of a local hospital, Kentucky State Police reports.

EPD officers responded to the Baptist Health Hardin Hospital on Saturday morning around 5:15 a.m. following multiple reports that an individual had fired a gun within the hospital. When they arrived, they encountered the man, who was armed.

An EPD officer fired a shot at the individual, striking him. The man, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to a Louisville hospital where he is being treated.

The incident remains under investigation.