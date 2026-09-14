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One person hospitalized after stabbing on North Broadway in Lexington

Lexington police
Ellen Ice / LEX18
Lexington police
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing early Monday morning, according to Lexington police.

Officers responded to the area of 1200 North Broadway at around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Police say the person's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Lexington police are continuing to investigate.

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