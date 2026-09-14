Waveland Art Fair draws visitors to historic Lexington site for 12th annual event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The 12th annual Waveland Art Fair brought crowds to Waveland State Historic Site on Lexington's south side Sunday. More than 50 artists displayed their work ranging from paintings and prints to handmade pottery.

Park manager Lashe Mullins said the event is about more than vendors, food and drinks. For more than a decade, proceeds from the fair have gone back to the upkeep of the property, which includes a Greek Revival home completed in 1848 by a grand-nephew of Daniel Boone.

Mullins said the funds raised help sustain the site throughout the year.

"The benefits go back to the park to help us maintain it and keep it beautiful for everybody 365 days a year," Mullins said.

Waveland State Historic Site welcomes guests year-round. Visitors can tour the home and learn about life on a 19th-century plantation in Kentucky.