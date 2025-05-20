'Our family needs our help right now;' Lexington organizations collect donations for tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Help is happening near and far for Southeastern Kentucky tornado victims.

"Our motto is driven by family and our family needs our help right now," said Mandy Abney with Don Franklin.

The 28 Don Franklin locations across the state are now accepting donations for the victims of Friday night's tornadoes.

"We have employees who have lost everything, and on top of that we have customers who have lost everything," said Abney. "We are making daily runs down to the affected areas from the dealership with these supplies, and just trying to get them out into the hands of people who need them."

They're also doing free tire repairs for first responders at their Russell Springs, London, and Somerset locations.

At Blue Stallion Brewing Company Monday night, local nonprofit Lexington Pet Pantry also held a donation drive. They're collecting dog and cat food, collars, leashes and beds, as well as general supplies like menstrual products, clothes, and toiletries.

"Kentucky has just been hit by storm after storm after storm and a lot of people really need help, I feel like we just need to be there for our community when this stuff happens, it's integral to our mission helping people through whatever they're going through," said Amber Litwiller with Lexington Pet Pantry.

The owner of Martin's Peterbilt, a trucking business with locations in Lexington and London, also is looking to collect donations for tornado victims.

"The recent tornado in London has deeply impacted our community, our friends, our family, our people," said owner Todd Martin. "This town has supported Martin's Peterbilt for generations, and now it's our turn to support them."

He has a GoFundMeset up, and says he will match dollar for dollar up to $200,000 for people who will help his community.