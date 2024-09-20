Overdose spike seen in Lexington, health department reports

A spike in suspected nonfatal drug overdoses is being seen across Lexington. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports that 24 overdoses have been reported since Sept. 17.

"This is an important time to carry naloxone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, especially if you or someone you know has substance use disorder," wrote the department on Facebook. "Fentanyl has been found in all types of regulated drugs, so naloxone may help regardless of the drug taken."

The department's harm reduction program is available throughout the week, and provides a naloxone kit to anyone in need of it.

LFCHD encourages the public to avoid using drugs alone, and visiting https://findhelpnowky.org/ky or calling 1-833-859-4357 (1-800-854-6813 after business hours) when they or someone they know needs help with a substance use disorder.

Checking in on family members, friends and relatives, and calling 911 if an overdose is suspected is also encouraged.